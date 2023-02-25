Overloaded vehicles pose threat

Overloaded vehicles have become a common sight on roads in Narwana and nearby areas. As no lane is earmarked for such slow-moving vehicles, these block the traffic. The traffic police have turned a blind eye to these vehicles due to political connections of transporters. These vehicles must be fined or challaned for not adhering to the rules. Ramesh Gupta, narwana

Bad roads blot on ‘Smart City’ dream

THE majority of the roads in Sector 21C here considered are damaged. Due to a large number of potholes, the movement of vehicles kicks up dust particles and increases the chance of accidents. The local authorities must address the problem and turn the dream of Faridabad Smart City into reality. Devinder Singh, Faridabad

Open pits pose risk to commuters

A number of pits that were dug up near the main entry point of Sector 21 for laying cables and pipelines are lying uncovered, exposing the lackadaisical approach of the MC authorities. These open pits have been posing a threat to commuters as several accidents have recently occurred here. Vinayak G, Panchkula

What our readers say

