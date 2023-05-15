Overloaded vehicles threat to commuters in Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Overloaded vehicles threat to commuters

With a safe and affordable public transport network missing and no work in progress on this front, vehicles overloaded with passengers pose a threat not only to the commuters, but also violate traffic norms. Despite tall claims about road safety by the authorities, there seems to be no solution to this issue. The authorities concerned must take stock of the situation before any fatal accident takes place. Pankaj Goel, Gurugram

Garbage dumping goes unchecked

Nearly all the vacant plots and land in Sector 8 have turned into garbage dumping grounds. Debris, including construction and domestic waste, cow dung and open defecation by humans have led to filthy civic conditions. Despite claims of spending huge funds on the improvement of the civic amenities, the authorities seem to have turned a blind eye towards this issue. Dr S K Saini, Faridabad

Improper waste disposal irks residents

The disposal of untreated and raw waste near the Gurukul in the city is causing severe inconvenience to the residents, especially those residing in Sector 6. The practice of dumping garbage near the sector has been on for the past two years and despite a complaint being lodged with the DC office, the issue has not been addressed. The dump not only poses a health hazard to the residents, but also gives off foul smell. The authorities are requested to look into the matter at the earliest. Shri Kishan, Jhajjar