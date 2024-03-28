Overloading challans added Rs 2.86 cr to RTA kitty since Jan

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 27

Continuing its action against overloaded vehicles, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Kurukshetra has imposed fines of over Rs 2.86 crore since January this year.

As per the data procured from the department, the RTA, Kurukshetra, has issued 745 challans since January and imposed a fine of Rs 2.86 crore. While 284 challans were issued in January and a fine of Rs 1.06 crore was imposed, 209 challans were issued in February and a fine of Rs 80 lakh was imposed on the violators. Till March 25, 252 challans had been issued and fine of over Rs 1 crore had been imposed.

An official said the overloaded vehicles posed a serious threat to life of the commuters on the road and besides, causing road accidents, the overloaded vehicles also damaged the road.

While the department officials kept a watch on the overloaded vehciles, there had been incidents when some people were caught sharing location of the RTA team with the transporters to provide them a safe passage in lieu of money. Though, the department has been making efforts to tighten the noose around the violators, shortage of staff and vehicles have been a cause for concern for the officials.

An official said the vehicles carrying sand, mining materials and other commodities that were being loaded more than the permissible capacity were caught and issued challans. The majority of the overloaded vehicles are caught entering Kurukshetra from the Yamunanagar side and most of these ply in the late hours to avoid getting caught and in such circumstances, there is a need to increase the staff strength for better enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Kurukshetra, Rajiv Prashad, said, “Special teams have been constituted and a close watch is being kept by the staff on the overloaded vehicles plying on the roads and penalties are being imposed accordingly. The vehicles carrying goods more than the permitted limit will not be allowed on the roads under any circumstances. Besides imposing the challans, our teams appeal to the drivers is to ensure that they carry load as per the approved load capacity of the vehicle. The department organises workshops and seminars to make people aware of the rules.”

