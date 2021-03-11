Overspeeding led to 60% mishaps in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 14

Overspeeding by vehicles has been the root cause of around 60 per cent fatal cases reported across the district in the current year.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, 239 persons lost their lives, while 411 received injuries in 434 accidents that took place on various roads of the district from January 1 to August 13 this year. The data said the number of deaths was almost the same in the current year as in the last year. A total of 233 persons had lost their lives, while 264 received injuries in 402 accidents in 2021 from January 1 till August 5.

Data from Jan 1 to August 13 239 persons lost their lives in 434 accidents 10.36% Mishaps were due to dangerous overtaking 3.91% Accidents took place due to heavy traffic

Of the accidents in the current year, 50.92 per cent were fatal as 239 persons died in 221 accidents, out of the total 434 mishaps. In 25.7 per cent of the accidents, the victims got grievous injuries, while 19.6 per cent of the simple injuries cases required hospitalisation.

Out of total accidents, 258 occurred due to overspeeding that led to deaths of 142 persons. Dangerous overtaking was responsible for 10.36 per cent accidents, resulting in 15.48 per cent deaths, as 37 persons lost their lives due to overtaking, said a data of the Karnal police and Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) system, a mobile app which is helping the Karnal police identify accident-prone areas and also rectify the road-related flaws that led to accidents.

As many as 4.83 per cent accidents took place due to non-compliance of rights of way rules that resulted in nine deaths, 3.91 per cent accidents took place due to heavy traffic, resulted in deaths of seven persons, the data further says.

The change of lane without care is also a major reason behind the accidents, as in the current year it resulted in 3.45 per cent accidents that led to the death of 11 persons. Using mobile phone while driving resulted in 2.3 per cent accidents, leading to the death of four persons, which is 1.67 per cent of the total deaths, said Swati Gupta, district rollout manager, iRAD.

Drunken driving resulted in nine accidents, which is 2.07 per cent of total accidents that led to the death of two persons. Similarly, overloaded vehicles contributed to six accidents, (1.38 per cent), and resulted in the death of seven persons, she added.

Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP), said increase in speed multiplies the risk of accidents and severity of injuries during accidents. Faster vehicles are more prone to accidents and the severity of the accidents is also more in overspeeding. “We hold awareness camps to educate commuters to abide by the traffic rules. Challans are being issued to the violators. We also ensure the strict compliance of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said the SP, adding that the CCTV cameras had been installed on the National Highway-44 to check overspeeding and rash driving.