Owners entitled to relief for land taken for public use: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that landowners are entitled to compensation for land taken for public use, even if there is a delay in asserting their rights. The court also directed Haryana and its departments to acquire land and compensate the petitioners under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

The ruling by the Division Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Vikas Suri came on a petition filed by landowners to acquire their land legally and compensate them in accordance with the Act. The Bench was told that the land, situated at Rapri village in Yamunanagar district, had been in possession of the state and other respondents for over 45 years and a road had been constructed on it without proper acquisition or relief.

The petitioners contended that a demarcation report confirmed encroachment by the PWD and the Forest Department. Appearing before the Bench, the state counsel argued that the road had been built 45 years ago, and neither the petitioners nor their predecessors had objected at the time. The state relied on a Supreme Court ruling to claim the petition was barred due to delay.

Referring to SC precedents dealing with acquisition without compensation, the Bench said delay was not an absolute bar when landowners were unaware of the encroachment or if the delay was justified.

The court reaffirmed that the right to property was a constitutional and human right under Article 300A. The government could not forcibly take land for public use without following the due legal process of acquisition.

The court also made it clear that the government was obligated to compensate landowners before utilising their property for public purposes. Since the respondents had used the land for a road without legal acquisition, they were directed to initiate acquisition proceedings under the Act.