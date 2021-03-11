Owners of 3 plywood factories booked for 'obstructing' raids

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 21

The police today booked the proprietors/managers of three plywood factories of the district for allegedly deterring public servants from discharging their duty.

The cases were registered after the proprietors of the three factories allegedly didn’t cooperate with the members of a team of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, who along with local officers of the Agriculture Department had conducted raids at six plywood units in the district on Friday. The raids were conducted to probe the use of agriculture grade subsidised urea illegally.

Meanwhile, Jaswinder Singh Saini, Deputy Director of Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar, said: “Six teams conducted raids at six plywood factories here on Friday.” He said on the complaint of the Agriculture Department officers, two separate FIRs were registered against three plywood factories — EMM DEE Plywood Industries, Shree Balaji Industries and United Plywood — for not cooperating during the raid and providing documents demanded by the teams.

He further said three other factories — Globe Penal Industries India Pvt Ltd, Neel Giri Woodcraft and Radha Krishan Play and Board Industries — were issued notices. “Four samples of technical grade urea and two of glue were taken from the six factories. These have been handed over to the officers of the Central Fertiliser Laboratory, Faridabad.”