Owners of impounded mining vehicles take court route to avoid fine

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 5

A decline of over 50% in the recovery of penalty imposed upon vehicles seized in illegal mining cases has been recorded in the district in 2022-23 as compared to 2021-22 despite the fact that 12 more vehicles were impounded in 2022-23 than the previous year.

Local mining authorities say instead of paying the penalty within 90 days, vehicle owners preferred to let the case go to the court for getting temporary relief by depositing a nominal fine for getting their vehicles released with certain conditions.

“Though there were few cases of such nature in previous years, the practice gained momentum in 2022-23, leading to considerable drop in the recovery of fines. Merely 65 out of 227 vehicles seized for indulging in transporting mining material illegally deposited the fine in 2022-23,” said Niranjan Lal, Mining Officer, Narnaul.

As per official information, 215 vehicles were impounded by the mining authorities in 2021-22 in connection with illegal mining and Rs 3.39 crore as penalty was recovered from them, while the impounded vehicle count was 227 in the last financial year but only Rs 1.65 crore was recovered from them.

Lal said penalty in the range of Rs 2-4 lakh was imposed on a vehicle on being found illegally transporting mining material. “The vehicle owner is served notice to deposit the fine within 90 days. An FIR is lodged in case of non-payment of the penalty within the stipulated time. The case then goes to the court, which generally grants the release of the vehicle on superdari on the payment of 10 to 20% of the total fine imposed by us. The case continues in the court and final verdict takes time,” he added.

Lal said this was the foremost reason behind a considerable drop in the penalty recovery in 2022-23.