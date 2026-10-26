Paddy arrivals from outside district barred in Karnal grain markets; farmers block road

The decision to bar paddy arrivals from outside the district in Karnal’s grain markets triggered a protest in Nissing on Monday.

Farmers from neighbouring districts, including Kaithal, blocked the Karnal-Kaithal road as they have been facing difficulties in obtaining gate passes and selling their produce.

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The protest started as the district administration tightened surveillance to check unauthorised paddy arrivals.

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The protesting farmers alleged that due to portal-related hurdles and the non-issuance of gate passes, they were unable to sell paddy at the Nissing grain market. They maintained that their villages were located close to Nissing, and had been bringing their produce to this mandi for nearly 40 years and would continue the blockade till their grievances are addressed.

“We have been selling paddy in the Nissing grain market for the last 40 years, and have already sold our crops here earlier this season. However, gate passes are not being issued to us now. Why are we being stopped all of a sudden,” asked Naresh Kumar, a farmer.

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“We have our arhtiyas here in Nissing grain market. We cannot sell our produce in other grain markets. Our villages are close to Nissing, and we have traditionally brought our produce here. We have blocked the road because nobody is resolving our problem,” said Ajit Singh, another farmer.

Meanwhile, SDM Devender Sharma, DSP (HQ) Sandeep Kumar and other officials reached the spot and tried to pacify, but the farmers remained adamant on their demands.

Sharma made it clear to the farmers that paddy from outside the district was not allowed to be sold.

“We will not allow paddy from outside the district in the grain markets of Karnal. Paddy of only verified farmers on the portal will be procured without any hassle,” stated the SDM.

Yashpal Mehta Secretary, Market Committee, Nissing, confirmed that the protesting farmers belonged to other districts. He added instructions have been issued to prohibit the arrival of paddy from outside the district, following which such arrivals were being restricted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiya said that farmers from outside the district have been restricted to bring their produce in the grain markets of Karnal district. The district is near the tentative target of paddy procurement. “Without verification, no paddy would be allowed in the grain markets,” added the ADC.