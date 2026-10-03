Paddy arrivals less than one-third of last year in Karnal

The heavy rainfall that lashed the region five days ago has slowed the arrival of paddy in grain markets across Karnal district, with arrivals of parmal (PR) varieties significantly lower than during the corresponding period last year.

According to Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) data, around 28,485 metric tonnes (MT) of PR paddy had arrived in the district till the evening of October 1, against 94,097 MT during the corresponding period last year.

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Of the total arrivals this season, 15,948 MT has been procured, while 12,537 MT is lying in the grain markets.

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Karnal grain market recorded an arrival of 1,776 MT this season, against 8,980 MT of parmal varieties during the corresponding period last year. Gharaunda received 1,486 MT, compared with 8,238 MT last season.

Assandh grain market witnessed an arrival of 1,675 MT, against 15,957 MT during the same period last season. Taraori recorded 7,230 MT, compared with 17,899 MT last year, while Indri received 7,523 MT against 17,790 MT during the corresponding period.

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Nilokheri grain market received 920 MT of paddy, compared with 1,008 MT last season. Nissing recorded an arrival of 3,001 MT against 8,426 MT last year, while Kunjpura received 433 MT compared with 4,573 MT during the corresponding period last season.

Nigdhu grain market recorded an arrival of 3,702 MT against 7,282 MT last year, while Jundla received 739 MT, compared with 3,944 MT during the same period last season.

Officials attributed the decline in arrivals largely to the recent rainfall, which affected and delayed harvesting and transportation activities across the district. Farmers are expected to bring more paddy to the grain markets over the next few days as weather conditions improve and harvesting gathers pace.

“Heavy rainfall on September 28 across the district delayed the harvesting of paddy. Now, the weather conditions have improved and we are expecting the pace of arrivals to pick up in a couple of days,” said an HSAMB official.

At present, high moisture content is also a major hurdle in procurement. The prescribed moisture limit for paddy is 17 per cent, he said.