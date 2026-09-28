DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Paddy, bajra arrivals pick up, but Haryana government's purchase yet to begin: Bhupinder Hooda

Paddy, bajra arrivals pick up, but Haryana government's purchase yet to begin: Bhupinder Hooda

Says farmers being forced to sell produce below MSP

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former CM Bhupinder Hooda addresses public meeting at a village in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today demanded immediate commencement of government procurement of paddy and bajra, alleging that farmers were being forced to sell their produce at rates up to Rs 400 per quintal below the expected price.

Hooda said arrivals of paddy and bajra were in full swing at mandis, but the government had failed to make adequate arrangements for procurement, storage, weighing and lifting of the produce.

Advertisement

He was addressing public meetings at Makrauli Khurd, Ladhaut, Makrauli Kalan, Nasirpur, Chamaria, Sisrauli and Sanghi villages as part of his village outreach programme.

Advertisement

“Farmers are being deprived not only of the minimum support price (MSP), but also of basic amenities in the mandis,” Hooda said, alleging that there were inadequate arrangements for storing the crop and a shortage of weighing scales. He also alleged that restrictions on procurement were forcing farmers to wait for long periods.

Hooda said the BJP had come to power promising to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, but farmers were now selling their produce at rates below the MSP as government procurement had not begun.

Advertisement

He alleged that the BJP had made false promises to farmers to secure votes and had failed to fulfil its commitments after coming to power.

“The government has completely lost the public's confidence,” he said, claiming that different sections of society were protesting over issues such as MSP, employment, women's safety, the Old Pension Scheme, job security for contract workers and dignity for athletes.

Hooda alleged that the government was ignoring these concerns due to its “arrogance of power”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts