Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today demanded immediate commencement of government procurement of paddy and bajra, alleging that farmers were being forced to sell their produce at rates up to Rs 400 per quintal below the expected price.

Hooda said arrivals of paddy and bajra were in full swing at mandis, but the government had failed to make adequate arrangements for procurement, storage, weighing and lifting of the produce.

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He was addressing public meetings at Makrauli Khurd, Ladhaut, Makrauli Kalan, Nasirpur, Chamaria, Sisrauli and Sanghi villages as part of his village outreach programme.

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“Farmers are being deprived not only of the minimum support price (MSP), but also of basic amenities in the mandis,” Hooda said, alleging that there were inadequate arrangements for storing the crop and a shortage of weighing scales. He also alleged that restrictions on procurement were forcing farmers to wait for long periods.

Hooda said the BJP had come to power promising to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, but farmers were now selling their produce at rates below the MSP as government procurement had not begun.

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He alleged that the BJP had made false promises to farmers to secure votes and had failed to fulfil its commitments after coming to power.

“The government has completely lost the public's confidence,” he said, claiming that different sections of society were protesting over issues such as MSP, employment, women's safety, the Old Pension Scheme, job security for contract workers and dignity for athletes.

Hooda alleged that the government was ignoring these concerns due to its “arrogance of power”.