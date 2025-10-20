Paddy being procured below MSP: Charuni 

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni has sent an open letter to the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister and opposition leaders, alleging procurement of paddy below the minimum support price (MSP) in grain markets across Haryana and demanding protection of farmers' interests. He has sought a high-level meeting with the Chief Minister and senior officials in this regard.

The BKU (Charuni) chief said: “In grain markets, procurement agencies are not active, and the entire system is being handled by rice millers. Paddy is being sold at Rs 300 less than the MSP. Rice millers and agencies collect this money in cash from farmers and show that they have purchased it at the MSP. A huge quantity of paddy and rice is coming directly to rice mills from UP, causing losses to the state exchequer and farmers. However, no action is being taken."

He demanded: “There should be an immediate verification of paddy stored in all rice mills. If excess or less paddy is found, both the officer and the rice miller concerned should be charged with fraud. An investigation team should be formed, which should include two members of the farmers' union, or an honest investigating officer of our choice.”

He alleged that the root of the scam is the Meri Fasal Mera Bayora (MFMB) portal, which is riddled with bogus registrations. No action has been ever taken against any official for bogus registrations.

“We have sent an open letter to the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister, agriculture ministers, opposition parties, deputy commissioners and officials about the paddy procurement scam. The situation must be controlled or the farmers will be forced to take action, he said.

"We want to hold a meeting with top officials to ensure the paddy is sold at MSP. The Chief Minister should be present in the meeting along with senior officials," Charuni said.