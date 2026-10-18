Paddy buying, lifting reviewed at Karnal mandi

Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, CG Rajini Kaanthan, visited the Karnal grain market on Sunday to review paddy procurement arrangements and assess the issues faced by farmers, arhtiyas and officials on the ground.

Earlier, he held a meeting with officials at the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) office and sought detailed information on paddy arrivals, lifting, storage, stubble management, purchases by millers, and the status of old and new paddy stocks.

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Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma informed the Finance Commissioner that 4.52 lakh quintals of paddy had arrived at the Karnal grain market, of which 3,61,836 quintals had been procured. Of the total procured, 2,12,613 quintals had already been lifted. He said lifting operations were proceeding without difficulty, with around 125 vehicles deployed for the purpose.

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As procurement remained closed on Sunday, Dr Sharma said another 4.5 lakh quintals of paddy were expected to arrive over the next 10 to 15 days. He added that 21 millers were participating in the procurement process and that paddy was being purchased at the government-fixed minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,461 per quintal.

Procurement was progressing smoothly across the district’s mandis, he said, adding that any issue related to lifting at Gharaunda would be resolved within a day or two.

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During his subsequent inspection of the grain market, Arhtiyas Association president Surender Tyagi urged the Finance Commissioner to increase the existing procurement cap of 25.25 quintals per acre for paddy. He said the current limit was preventing many farmers from selling their entire produce. He suggested that the remaining paddy be procured after verification by the patwari and numberdar.

The Finance Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner to write to the government on the matter.

Tyagi also raised concerns over waterlogging within the grain market premises. He pointed out that although 10-inch pipes had been laid to drain sewage water within the complex, they were connected to six-inch pipes outside, resulting in water accumulation during rainfall and damage to crops. The DC assured him that he would meet the Marketing Board’s engineering wing to resolve the issue at the earliest.