Paddy farmers allege false registration on MFMB portal in Kurukshetra

A suspected paddy fraud case has come to light in Pehowa, where several paddy farmers discovered that their agricultural land had been falsely registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal in someone else’s name.

The farmers alleged that while their crops were still standing in the fields, official records showed that their produce had already been sold at the grain market.

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Ravi Kumar, a paddy farmer from Shahpur village, said, “A commission agent got a fake registration done on the MFMB portal against my land and managed to sell the produce. On paper, my produce has already been sold, while it is still standing in the fields. Now, with no registration on the portal, I cannot sell my produce at the minimum support price (MSP).”

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According to a complaint submitted to the Pehowa Market Committee, the agricultural land belonging to Ravi Kumar, Gurnam Singh and Sandeep Kumar was falsely registered on the MFMB portal by Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Garhi Langri village. According to the complaint, while the crop was still standing in the field, Gaurav allegedly got a gate pass issued for 87 quintals of paddy using the fake registration.

Meanwhile, the Pehowa Market Committee has requested the Kurukshetra police to investigate the matter.

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“An application was received from Ravi Kumar regarding fake registration on the MFMB portal. The commission agent also runs a rice mill. We have requested the police to take appropriate action,” a Market Committee official said.

BKU (Pehowa) spokesman Prince Waraich said, “A farmer approached us with his complaint, and through our sources, we managed to retrieve the records. It came to light that a commission agent had registered the agricultural land of farmers from Shahpur village in his son’s name on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal. While the crops were still standing in the fields, the produce was shown as having been sold at the Karah Sahib purchase centre in Pehowa on October 10. The fake registration was allegedly carried out to sell paddy procured from Uttar Pradesh.

“While the government claims that the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal is helping curb corruption, the same portal is being used by corrupt individuals to make profits. The police should conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the role of officials who allegedly helped the commission agent carry out the fake registration and sell the produce,” Prince said.

“Two more instances have come to our notice in which non-agricultural land was registered on the portal to sell paddy. In Ismailabad, false registrations have also been carried out to sell produce. The union will ask Market Committee officials to file complaints and ensure that FIRs are registered against all those involved in such fraudulent registrations,” he added.

DSP Rohit Kumar, who is associated with the Pehowa police station, said, “A complaint regarding the false registration has been received, and the matter is under investigation. An impartial inquiry will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken against those involved.”