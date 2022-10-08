Paddy glut: Farmers return from grain market with their produce

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 7

With the Karnal grain market witnessing long queues of tractor-trailers at the entry gates, owing to the tardy lifting of paddy for the past four days, the Karnal Arhtiyas Association decided to halt the supply for a day on Friday. Due to this, the farmers had to witness a lot of inconvenience.

After the decision by the association, the market committee officials did not issue gate passes to the farmers as a result of which, they returned to their respective places with tractor-trailers loaded with paddy.

DC reviews procurement Karnal Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav visited the grain market at Jundla on Friday and reviewed the procurement. He also interacted with farmers and checked the process of issuing of gate passes. He asked the authorities to ensure speedy lifting of paddy.

“I came here to sell paddy, but was informed that no farmer would be allowed to take his produce inside the grain market as the arhtiyas have asked the authorities not to issue gate passes,” said Joginder, a farmer.

As per the arhtiyas, owing to tardy lifting, the farmers are not getting enough space to unload their paddy. They say jam has become a common sight in the grain market.

“We have been witnessing a chaos in the grain market due to poor lifting. Despite raising the issue on each and every platform, we are left with no option but to put a ban on the arrival of foodgrains for a day,” said Rajnish Chaudhary, president Karnal Arhtiyas Association.

He said only the loading work was done today, so that farmers could get space to unload their paddy from Saturday.

As per the official data, around 39 per cent of procured paddy has been lifted so far, while the remaining is lying in the grain market. The data says, various procurement agencies have procured 5,32,800 quintal in Karnal grain market, of which only 2,09,087 quintal was lifted till October 6 late night.

Pawan Chopra, secretary, market committee, Karnal, said, the decision was taken by the arhtiyas and they have consulted them for it. Since, there is a prediction of rainfall in a couple of days, lifting is necessary in the grain market. “We have asked the transporters to lift the procured paddy,” said the Secretary.

