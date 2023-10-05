Paddy growers struggle to sell produce

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 4

A number of paddy growers in Ambala and Kurukshetra have been facing inconvenience in selling their produce as data related to their produce is not being shown on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal.

Affected farmers said they had registered on the portal, yet they were not issued gate passes because their quota was not showing.

Sanjay Kumar, a farmer from Barachpur village in Kurukshetra, said, “I went to the Ladwa grain market to sell my produce, but the gate pass was not issued. I was told that details related to the produce were not found on the MFMB portal, due to which the gate pass could not be generated. While I have already got my crop harvested on four acres, crop on nearly 16 acres is ready for harvesting. A delay in procurement will cause me a significant financial loss.”

Amarjeet Singh of Fazalpur village in Ambala, faced a similar problem at the grain market in Ambala Cantonment and was told to get his re-verification done on the portal.

Singh, who is suffering from heart-related problems, said he was forced to go to various offices for the re-verification process. He was yet to sold his produce as it is likely to take a couple of days to complete the process.

Gurmail Singh, a resident of Chhorpur village in Kurukshetra, said, nearly 600 quintals of his produce were lying with the commission agent. He could not get a gate pass as the crop details could not be found on the portal. Prince Warraich, a spokesman for BKU (Charuni), said “We have been getting a number of complaints from farmers that they were facing inconvenience due to the MFMB portal. Issues in this regard must be resolved at the earliest.”

Market committee officials have claimed that the portal was not showing data related to farmers’ produce due to the pending re-verification of crops. The re-verification process was underway and soon their details would be uploaded on the portal, they added. Rajiv Choudhary, District Marketing Enforcement Officer for Ambala and Kurukshetra, said, “Re-verification has been done for some farmers and those facing difficulty can submit applications at the marketing committee office or to the office of the Deputy Director of agriculture.”

