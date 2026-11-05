Paddy harvesting nears end, farm fires surface

With paddy harvesting entering its final phase, farm fire incidents have been reported in Kurukshetra and Ambala, prompting the agriculture departments and district administrations to step up monitoring in areas where harvesting is still underway.

Three cases have been reported in Kurukshetra so far, from Dhurala, Mangoli and Tatki villages. FIRs have been registered against the farmers, besides imposing environmental compensation.

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DDA Kurukshetra Dr Girish Nagpal said over 90% of the harvesting had been completed, while nearly 85% of the paddy residue had been managed. “Three farm fire incidents have been reported this year. An environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 has been imposed in each case, and red entries have been made against the offenders on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal,” he said.

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He added that agriculture officials, accompanied by police personnel, were visiting vulnerable areas to prevent further incidents.

In Ambala, two of the four active fire locations reported have been confirmed as farm fire incidents. FIRs have been registered in connection with the cases reported from Kambasi and Tamnauli villages.

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DDA Ambala Dr Wazir Singh said over 95% of harvesting had been completed and more than 70% of the residue managed. He attributed the incidents partly to difficulties faced by farmers in fields affected by waterlogging following untimely rain.

He said the use of track harvesters had also prevented farmers from getting residue bales prepared for subsequent management through super seeders. Additional manpower had been deployed in Block-1 to monitor villages where harvesting was pending.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against a common service centre operator in Pehowa for allegedly misusing farmers' credentials on the MFMB portal to register and sell 355 quintals of paddy.

In another case, a rice mill firm in Shahabad has been booked for allegedly facilitating fake billing of paddy brought from other states by misusing farmers' portal credentials and bypassing checkpoints.