Paddy mismatch stalls purchase, BKU protests in Yamunanagar

Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) staged a protest at the gate of the Jagadhri grain market near the district secretariat, highlighting difficulties in selling their paddy crop.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana.

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The farmers have given the administration two days to resolve the issue of mismatch between the crop area declared on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal and the area found during physical verification.

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BKU district president Sanju Gundiana said registration and verification on the MFMB portal were mandatory for farmers seeking to sell common varieties of paddy at the minimum support price. However, discrepancies between the declared and physically verified crop areas had stalled the approval process, leaving several farmers unable to sell their produce in grain markets.

He alleged that officials should have completed the matching process in time but had failed to do so.

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“More than 50% of the mismatched crop has not been matched yet. As a result, farmers are facing difficulties in selling their paddy,” Gundiana said. He warned that if the issue was not resolved within two days, farmers would bring their paddy crop to the district secretariat and dump it there.

The BKU demanded immediate resolution of the mismatch issue and warned of intensifying the agitation if the problem persisted.

Farmer leaders Gurbir Singh, Mandeep Rorchhapar, Vikrant Sisoli, Rajiv, Gurmej Kapoori, Krishan Pal Sudhal, Paramjit Singh, Raj Kumar Singh, Jagtar Kadkoli, Naib Singh, Satpal Rana, Jagbir Singh and Lakhwinder Singh Malli were among those present.