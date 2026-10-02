Paddy piles up at Sirsa mandis as procurement lags

Three days after government procurement of paddy began, the purchase process is yet to gain momentum at several mandis in Sirsa district. Around 9,600 quintals of paddy has arrived at the additional grain market in Kalanwali, but not a single grain had been purchased till Thursday. Officials cited high moisture levels as the reason for the delay.

In Rori mandi, farmers have reportedly been waiting for nearly a week with their paddy heaps as procurement is yet to begin. Paddy is also arriving at Sirsa and Dabwali mandis, but the procurement process has not fully picked up there either.

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Around 9,600 quintals of paddy has reached the additional grain market at Kalanwali. Farmers were expecting government procurement to begin on Thursday, but purchases remained stalled because of excess moisture in the crop.

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Interestingly, gunny bags had already reached the mandi ahead of procurement. Farmers and commission agents are now waiting for the purchase process to start.

Paddy has been arriving at Rori mandi for around seven days, but government procurement had not started till Thursday. Farmers said moisture levels in the crop were around 12-15%. They claimed several heaps were close to the prescribed norms but were still awaiting procurement.

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DFSC officer Kuldeep Kumar said duties had been assigned at procurement centres, but several existing rice millers had not completed their registration. A strike by millers over their issues has also affected the process.

He said some new millers were registering and the situation was expected to become clearer in a day or two. If millers failed to register, permission would be sought from higher authorities to arrange gunny bags and start procurement through the designated system.

Rori Mill Union president Ashok Kumar Raju said millers would not register until their concerns were resolved. He said there were around eight mills in Rori and none had registered so far.

Meanwhile, farmers and commission agents in Sirsa and Dabwali said paddy arrivals were continuing to rise. They urged officials to speed up moisture testing and start procurement of produce meeting the prescribed standards to prevent further accumulation at mandis.