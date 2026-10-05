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Home / Haryana / Paddy procurement delay sparks protest in Gharaunda

Paddy procurement delay sparks protest in Gharaunda

Farmers lock market committee gate, burn CM’s effigy; allege distress sales below MSP

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
karnal, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram) farmers burn an effigy of CM Nayab Singh Saini at the Gharaunda market committee office.
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Angry over alleged delays in paddy procurement at the Gharaunda grain market, scores of farmers on Sunday locked the main gate of the market committee office and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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The protest was organised under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and led by BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram) spokesperson Bahadur Singh Mehla and state committee member Jagdeep Singh Aulakh.

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The farmers alleged that large quantities of harvested paddy were lying in the grain market as procurement had not picked up despite the government announcing that it would begin on September 29. They also cited crop verification on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal and non-issuance of gate passes as hurdles.

Mehla said the government had promised that every grain of paddy would be procured, but the situation on the ground was different.

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“The Chief Minister is going to Punjab and claiming that his government is purchasing every single grain. He should come to Gharaunda and see the reality. Farmers have brought their paddy to the grain markets, but it is not being procured,” he said.

He claimed that paddy with moisture content below the permissible 17% was lying in the market and alleged that delays in portal verification were further slowing down procurement.

Aulakh blamed the absence of rice millers for the bottleneck, saying farmers should not be made to suffer because of a dispute between the government and millers.

“If there is any problem with the rice mills, the government and administration should resolve it. Why should the farmer pay the price?” he said.

Aulakh alleged that some farmers had already been forced to sell their produce at Rs 200-300 per quintal below the minimum support price (MSP) because of the delays.

He warned that farmers could intensify their agitation if procurement was not expedited. “We do not want to block the highway, but if the government continues to ignore us, we will have no other option,” he said.

The protesters demanded immediate procurement and issuance of gate passes, besides expediting crop verification so that farmers were not forced into distress sales.

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