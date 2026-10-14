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Home / Haryana / Paddy procurement: Karnal farmers lock Market Committee Office for 3 hours, allege losses as produce sold below MSP

Paddy procurement: Karnal farmers lock Market Committee Office for 3 hours, allege losses as produce sold below MSP

Demand relaxation in paddy moisture norms after rainfall

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:31 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The protest was part of demonstrations held across the state by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). Tribune photo
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On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) over alleged distress sales of paddy and harassment of farmers in the name of high moisture content, farmers under the banner of the BKU (Mann) staged a protest and locked the Market Committee office in Karnal for three hours on Wednesday.

The protest was part of demonstrations held across the state by the SKM, with farmers accusing procurement agencies and millers of putting them under financial pressure when they needed immediate returns from their crops.

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The protesting farmers alleged that they were being repeatedly harassed in grain markets on various pretexts, including minimum support price (MSP) norms, moisture content in paddy and delays in lifting procured produce. They alleged that restrictions on the arrival of crops through gate passes and delays in procurement, instead of ensuring a smooth process, were forcing them to sell their produce below the MSP, resulting in financial losses.

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Rattan Mann, state president of the BKU (Mann), said that, following the SKM's call, farmers had staged protests at district headquarters over various issues.

He said that despite investing heavily in seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, labour and irrigation, farmers were being forced to sell their paddy below the MSP.

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He questioned whether the purpose of the MSP could be fulfilled if farmers continued to face hurdles in selling their produce at the assured price.

Mann demanded that procurement-related problems be addressed and farmers be allowed to sell their crops without unnecessary harassment. He, along with other farmer leaders, said they would continue to raise farmers' concerns.

"We demand a system that ensures timely procurement, transparent procedures and fair returns for the hard work of farmers," he said.

He said recent rainfall had increased the moisture content in paddy and demanded that the government relax the moisture norms. He added that if there was a shortage of rice millers, government agencies should ensure procurement at the MSP.

When contacted, an official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) said procurement was proceeding smoothly and farmers were not facing any problems.

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