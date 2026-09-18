Paddy procurement: Karnal steps up Haryana-UP border checks

Ahead of the paddy procurement season, Superintendent of Police (SP) Karan Goel conducted a surprise inspection of the inter-state police checkpoint at Shergarh Tapu under Kunjpura police station to review arrangements aimed at preventing the unauthorised arrival of paddy from neighbouring states into Karnal’s grain markets.

During the inspection, Goel reviewed vehicle-checking arrangements, barricading and the alertness of police personnel deployed at the Haryana-UP border naka. He also interacted with the personnel and took stock of their duties and security arrangements.

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“Since the paddy procurement season is going to start soon, we have strengthened our two nakas at the Haryana-UP border. Round-the-clock vigil will be maintained to check the unauthorised arrival of paddy from other states into Karnal grain markets,” Goel said.

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The SP directed officials to ensure strict and systematic checking of vehicles at the inter-state checkpoint and maintain special surveillance on vehicles entering and leaving the district from neighbouring states. He also instructed police personnel to thoroughly check suspicious vehicles and persons and remain vigilant against any suspicious activity.

Goel directed the personnel to immediately inform senior officers and take action as per law if they received information regarding illegal weapons, narcotics, stolen vehicles or other unlawful activities.

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He stressed the need for coordination among personnel on duty and instructed them to maintain polite behaviour with the public while remaining prepared to deal with any law-and-order situation.

“Security arrangements at inter-state checkpoints along the district’s borders remain a priority for us. Effective and intensive checking would continue to prevent the movement of criminals, curb illegal activities and ensure public safety,” Goel added.

He also warned that negligence in duty would not be tolerated and directed police personnel to discharge their responsibilities with utmost alertness, discipline and dedication.