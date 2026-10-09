Paddy procurement pains mount in Fatehabad district

Paddy procurement problems have triggered protests and inspections across grain markets in Fatehabad, with farmers, traders and rice millers raising concerns over low prices, slow lifting of crops, portal errors and fertiliser shortages.

At the Ratia grain market, the Bharatiya Kisan Union Kheti Bachao staged a protest outside the Market Committee office on Friday against alleged purchases below the minimum support price (MSP) and black marketing of DAP fertiliser.

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Union state president Rajvinder Chahal claimed that Parmal paddy, with an MSP of Rs 2,461 per quintal, was being purchased at Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,200. He alleged that some mandi officials were colluding with rice millers. Union leaders also demanded adequate DAP supplies ahead of the wheat sowing season.

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The protest ended after Naib Tehsildar Balwan Singh assured the farmers that their complaints would be addressed. The union warned of intensified agitation if the issues were not resolved within two days. Market Committee secretary Om Prakash Chahal, however, said procurement was proceeding as per rules.

Meanwhile, Fatehabad MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria, Congress district president Arvind Sharma and other party leaders inspected paddy procurement at the New Grain Market on Sirsa Road. They alleged that some rice millers were causing unnecessary delays in crop lifting, while portal errors related to farmers’ data verification were adding to their difficulties.

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They urged the administration and procurement agencies to speed up purchases, ensure timely payments and resolve technical issues.

In a separate visit on Thursday evening, Haryana Warehousing Corporation Chairman Ram Kumar Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of Bhuna grain market and met the farmers, commission agents and rice millers.

Sharma said limited space in the mandi was affecting procurement and storage, adding that the need for expansion would be taken up with the Chief Minister.

Rice millers also raised concerns over lower rice recovery from hybrid paddy. They sought a review of the existing requirement of 67 kg of rice, proposing 65 kg instead, citing higher grain breakage and financial losses. Sharma assured them that he would raise the matter with the Chief Minister.