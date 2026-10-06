Paddy procurement picks up pace in Panipat as DC reviews arrangements

Mukesh Tandon

Tribune News Service

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Panipat, October 5

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Paddy arrivals have begun picking up pace in the district. Aimed at ensuring smooth procurement of the crop, Deputy Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth on Monday visited the grain market here and reviewed arrangements, cleanliness and the procurement process.

Vashishth inspected the paddy crop in the market, checked its moisture content and took details of the procurement process. He said farmers should not face any difficulties in selling their produce.

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He directed officials to ensure smooth and speedy lifting of procured paddy. The deputy commissioner also directed procurement agencies to ensure transparency and promptness throughout the procurement process.

Vashishth said there should be no negligence in issuing gate passes and carrying out verification. Farmers should not be unnecessarily harassed and all processes should be completed on time in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The deputy commissioner also checked the weighing scales at the market and issued necessary directions regarding the weighing process. He said arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water and electricity should be robust, adding that farmers should not face difficulties with basic amenities.

Vashishth also inspected the Atal Canteen in the market and checked the quality of food being served there. He directed officials to pay special attention to cleanliness at the canteen. He also inspected the help desk set up in the market.

Lok Dal members visit grain market

Meanwhile, members of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also visited the grain market on Monday. Kuldeep Rathi, INLD district president, interacted with farmers and commission agents there.

Rathi said around 5,000 quintals of paddy had reportedly arrived at the Panipat grain market, but only about 600 quintals had been procured so far.

Rathi said farmers worked hard in the fields and should not have to wait for hours to sell their produce. He appealed to the district administration to speed up procurement and lifting and ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, sheds and seating at the mandis.

The INLD leaders also demanded that payment for procured produce be credited to farmers’ accounts within the stipulated period of 72 hours.