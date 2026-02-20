Paddy procurement scam: Another secretary nabbed

In a fresh development in the alleged paddy procurement scam during the 2025-26 season in Karnal district, the police have arrested another official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) for allegedly issuing fake gate passes.

The accused, Chander Prakash, secretary of the Gharaunda Market Committee, was arrested in connection with an FIR registered at Taraori police station. He was produced before a court, which granted a two-day police remand to ascertain the involvement of others, said Kaanchi Singhal, ASP, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing five out of six FIRs registered in the case.

She said he was found involved in issuing fake gate passes from the Gharaunda grain market.

Earlier, the SIT had arrested four officials — Asha Rani, former secretary of the Karnal Market Committee; Krishan Dhankar, secretary of the Assandh Market Committee; Deepak Suhag, secretary of the Market Committee, Jundla; and Anil Kumar, former District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Karnal.

They were produced before different local courts and taken on police remand. Krishan Dhankar was granted a three-day remand, Asha Rani and Deepak Suhag were given two-day remands each, while Anil Kumar was remanded for one day.

On Thursday, Asha Rani and Deepak Suhag were produced again in court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Narender Bijarniya, SP, said the probe was progressing. “Investigation is going on. Evidence is being examined, and further action will be taken accordingly.”

“SIT is examining financial records and procurement data in detail. More arrests are likely as the investigation progresses,” he said, adding that the organised nexus had caused a huge financial loss to the government.

“We are committed to ensuring accountability and recovering the misappropriated funds. We appeal to anyone with relevant information to come forward. Those found involved will face strict consequences as per the law,” said SP Bijarniya.