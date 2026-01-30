Paddy procurement scam: One more arrested as probe intensifies

Stepping up the investigation into the alleged paddy procurement scam, the Karnal police today arrested a miller-cum-arhtiya for his alleged role in “ghost procurement” through fake gate passes.

The accused, identified as Devinder Singh, runs an arhtiya shop in the Karnal grain market. Police said he would be produced before a local court on Friday, where his remand would be sought to ascertain the involvement of others.

“We have arrested miller-cum-arhtiya Devinder Singh, and he will be produced in the court on Friday where we will seek his remand to determine the involvement of others,” said DSP Rajiv Kumar.

The DSP said so far seven persons, including officials and employees of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), procurement agencies, millers and arhtiyas, have either been arrested or brought under investigation.

Preliminary probe suggests that the accused allegedly gained undue benefits using fake gate passes, causing loss to the state exchequer. Police said he was part of a larger ghost procurement network and, in connivance with market committee and procurement agency officials, facilitated fake entries outside mandis. More millers and arhtiyas are under the scanner, the police added.

The city police have registered cases under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged irregularities involving bogus gate passes and non-existent paddy stocks.

The scam surfaced during physical verification, which revealed that large quantities of paddy shown in records had never actually been received. Initially, an FIR was registered against former Karnal Market Committee secretary Asha Rani and three employees — Rajender Kumar, Amit Kumar and Ajay Kumar.

During the probe, the names of auction recorder Yashpal, suspended mandi supervisor Pankaj Tuli, and others, including Sameer, Ankit and Ankush, also surfaced. Asha Rani and Yashpal were suspended by the HSAMB, while Sameer was suspended by his department.

So far, police have arrested Pankaj Tuli, Ankit, Ankush, Naresh Garg (arhtiya) and Devinder Singh, while Asha Rani and Yashpal have joined the investigation, the DSP said. Pankaj Tuli later died on November 20 at PGI Chandigarh after being shifted from jail.

Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya said strict action would be taken against all involved. “We are investigating all the six FIRs registered so far from all angles. Those who are involved in any case would not be spared,” the SP said.