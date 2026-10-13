Paddy, protests & procurement snags: What is troubling farmers in Sirsa & Fatehabad

Paddy procurement has become a major concern for farmers in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts of Haryana. The farmers have protested over alleged irregularities, low prices, moisture-testing problems, delays in crop lifting and online portal errors. They have accused rice millers, commission agents and procurement agencies of causing financial losses and unnecessary trouble. Meanwhile, district officials have inspected grain markets and promised action to improve procurement. The farmers are demanding fair prices, timely payments and a transparent process. Here are five key questions explaining the situation, the complaints raised and the steps taken by the administration.

Why did farmers protest in Sirsa?

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The farmers blocked the Sardulgarh-Dabwali road near Faggu grain market on Monday, alleging irregularities in paddy procurement. Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh claimed that moisture-testing machines were giving incorrect readings, leading to crop rejection or purchases at lower prices. The farmers also accused the rice millers and commission agents of causing financial losses. After officials promised action and alternative procurement arrangements, the farmers lifted the road blockade but continued their protest inside the market.

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What action has the Sirsa administration promised?

The officials of the Market Committee, Warehousing Department and Food and Supplies Department held talks with the protesting farmers. They said notices would be issued to four commission agents linked to Faggu mandi. Their licenses could be suspended if procurement did not resume by the following day. The officials also promised to use certified moisture-testing machines and ensure that the farmers could sell their paddy at the government-approved minimum support price (MSP).

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What are farmers complaining about in Fatehabad?

In Ratia grain market, a farmers’ union alleged that Parmal paddy, with an MSP of Rs 2,461 per quintal, was being purchased at Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,200. The union also raised concerns about alleged black marketing and shortages of DAP fertiliser ahead of the wheat sowing season. In Fatehabad’s New Grain Market, Congress leaders flagged delays in crop lifting and online portal errors affecting the farmers’ data verification. They demanded faster procurement and timely payments.

Why are rice millers and traders concerned?

The rice millers at Bhuna grain market raised concerns about lower rice recovery from hybrid paddy, which they said was causing financial losses. They demanded that the required rice recovery be reduced from 67 kg to 65 kg. Limited space in the market has also affected procurement and storage. Haryana Warehousing Corporation chairman Ram Kumar Sharma said the demand for market expansion and the rice recovery issue would be taken up with the Chief Minister.

What steps are the officials taking in Fatehabad?

Deputy Commissioner Dr Vivek Bharti inspected the Fatehabad grain market on Tuesday and reviewed procurement, quality checks, gate passes and crop lifting. He directed the officials to reduce farmers’ waiting time, ensure timely payments and resolve complaints quickly. He also checked facilities such as drinking water, toilets, cleanliness and the Atal Canteen. The officials have been asked to coordinate and monitor procurement to prevent delays as more paddy arrives in the markets.