Paddy purchase in Palwal down by 37.6%

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, October 19

Paddy arrival and procurement has been tardy in the district, courtesy recent inclement weather. So far, 3.66 lakh quintals of paddy has been procured this season against 5.87 lakh quintals bought in the corresponding period last year.

The overall procurement is likely to be around 25 per cent lower this year, according to officials concerned.

According to official figures compiled on Tuesday evening, the procurement of parmal variety has been only 22.5 per cent of the total purchase of 3.66 lakh quintals of the paddy crop in the district so far.

While a little over of 2.83 lakh quintals of paddy (Basmati varieties) have been purchased by millers and private companies at a cost ranging between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,200 per quintal, the government agencies have procured as many as 82,674 quintals of parmal from the mandis in Palwal, Hodal, Hassanpur and Hathin to date, as per the official figures.

With 81,574 quintals bought so far, the Hodal mandi leads in the parmal purchase. The procurement at Palwal and Hassanpur has just been 580 and 520 quintals, respectively, so far. The purchase of parmal at the Palwal mandi was 1,600 quintals in the corresponding period last year.

Kishan Singh, a farmer of Hodal subdivision, said a recent scam in the mandi had led to a halt in the procurement since October 12 as not a single quintal had been procured since then, upsetting the growers.

“As the purchase of all paddy varieties in the corresponding period of 2021 in the district was around 5.87 lakh quintals, it is only 3.66 lakh quintals, which is a downfall of 37 per cent,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Blaming inclement weather, he said the overall procurement this season was expected to be up to 25 per cent lower in view of the loss suffered by the crop. “The weather has also affected the procurement of bajra, which has been bought only by private companies at rates much lower than the MSP of Rs 2,250 per quintal, in view of the tough official conditions,” says Gaurav Tewatia, a farmer from Nayagaon village.