Paddy purchase row: Farmers block Sirsa-Dabwali road over irregularities, officials warn commission agents

Angry farmers blocked the Sardulgarh-Dabwali road indefinitely over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement at Faggu grain market in Sirsa district on Monday. They accused rice millers, commission agents and procurement agencies of harassing farmers and causing financial losses.

Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh alleged that rice millers and commission agents were acting arbitrarily. He claimed that moisture-testing machines were giving incorrect readings, leading to farmers’ paddy being rejected or purchased at lower rates. He further alleged that traders went on strike to avoid accountability after farmers exposed the alleged irregularities.

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The farmers accused the market committee and procurement agencies of failing to protect their interests.

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Following the road blockade, the Kalanwali Market Committee secretary, District Manager of the Warehousing Department and District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) reached the spot and held talks with the protesting farmers.

Officials said notices would be issued to four commission agents linked to the Faggu mandi. Their licences can be suspended if they fail to resume paddy procurement by the following day.

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The DFSC assured the farmers that alternative arrangements were being made to ensure uninterrupted procurement at the government-approved minimum support price (MSP). The officials also said moisture levels would be checked using government-approved, certified machines.

After assurances from the officials and a positive telephone conversation with the Deputy Commissioner, the farmers lifted the road blockade but continued their protest inside the grain market. Aulakh warned that the farmers would intensify their agitation if the promised measures were not implemented within the stipulated time.

Hundreds of farmers, along with local representatives, attended the protest.