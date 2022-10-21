Paddy purchase scam detected in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, October 20

A case of corruption has been registered in connection with an alleged scam in the purchase of paddy at the Hodal grain market here.

Sources in the Police Department said the case was registered following a complaint by the CM flying squad that raided the mandi on recently.

A team comprising members of the CM flying squad and other officials detected the scam.

According to an official, the mandi officials have shown a purchase of 20,000 quintal paddy on the basis of 120 “fake” gate passes.

The involvement of local market committee officials, commission agents, procurement agencies and rice millers is suspected. It is claimed that around 297 quintal paddy was shown loaded on a tractor-trailer, while its capacity was only around 50-60 quintals. “An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons,” said an official.