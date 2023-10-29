Paddy sale: Couple booked for fake registration on portal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 28

Days after an initial inquiry in connection with the malpractices being adopted for paddy sales indicated misuse of ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ (MFMB) portal, a case has been registered against an accountant and his wife, in whose names registrations were found on the portal.

The case has been registered against accountant Parveen Kumar and his wife at the Shahabad police station.

As per information, following a complaint received from BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains, Shahabad grain market secretary Krishan Kumar Malik had issued notices to four people (Parveen Kumar, Jagmohan and their respective wives).

In his complaint to the police, Malik had stated that notices were issued and the four had been asked to submit their replies and produce documents in support of their paddy crop. Commission agent Jagmohan had furnished documents and affidavits, but Parveen didn’t furnish any on the given date.

“During an inquiry of registrations done by Parveen and his wife, it was found that they allegedly got fake registrations of lands in Panchkula and Kurukshetra and got the same verified with the help of the officials of the department concerned. As per the records of the market committee, Parveen had sold 1,100 quintals of paddy to six commission agents,” the market committee secretary added.

Shahabad police station SHO Rajpal said, “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint received and the matter is under investigation.”

Accountant points finger at 3 firms

Accountant Parveen Kumar in an affidavit has accused three firms of commission agents and rice millers of getting fake registrations done in his and his wife’s name and later transferring the money from their accounts. He had claimed that he had not sold paddy to the firms. However, the latter in their replies refuted the allegations. Following the contradictory claims, the market secretary had forwarded another complaint and recommended police investigation into the matter.

#Kurukshetra