The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Karnal police station, has registered a case against seven persons, including the then secretary of the Gharaunda market committee, in connection with an alleged paddy procurement scam worth Rs 2.56 crore that took place in 2022-23. The case was registered following an investigation initiated by the ACB on the directions of the government. However, no arrest has been made so far.

During the investigation, it was found that paddy was shown as transported from the Gharaunda grain market to rice mills for custom milling (CMR) using fake vehicle entries. Verification of records on the e-procurement portal and vehicle registration details revealed that several two-wheelers, like bikes, and small vehicles, including an Alto car, were shown as transport vehicles. Despite being incapable of carrying paddy, out-gate passes were generated, falsely showing transportation of paddy to mills, said the FIR, a copy of which is with 'The Tribune'.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Mann, the then secretary of the market committee; Sandeep Kumar, the then inspector of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department; owner of M/s Sukhdev and company; owner of Ridhi-Sidhi overseas owner of Giriraj overseas rice mill; owner of Nand Lal overseas rice mill; and owner of Lakshi rice mill at Gharaunda.

“We have registered a case under Sections 120B, 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471, IPC, and 13(1) (a), and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway,” said inspector Deepak Kumar of the ACB.

Records obtained from the District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Karnal, confirmed that paddy dispatches for CMR were officially shown through these vehicles, indicating manipulation of records and misuse of the e-procurement system during procurement, said the FIR.

The investigation revealed that during procurement, 17,88,087.68 quintals of paddy was shown as purchased at the Gharaunda grain market, including 10,63,864.50 quintals through the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department; 2,70,293.56 quintals through HAFED; and 4,53,929.62 quintals through HSWC. In total, 11,628.38 quintals of paddy was shown as transported on paper. As per rules, after custom milling, 67% of rice was required to be supplied to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). While official records showed completion of milling and supply, the investigation found that the vehicles shown for transportation were never used, exposing the entire process as bogus, said the FIR.

The police obtained details from the SDM's office and vehicle registration authorities. Statements of actual vehicle owners from Faridpur, Thaska Mora in Kurukshetra and Kalram confirmed that their vehicles were never used for transporting paddy and that they did not receive any payment.

“The police found the accused acted in collusion to show fake transportation and fake milling and supply to cheat the government,” added the FIR.