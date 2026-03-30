A group of farmers under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Pehowa) on Monday held a two-hour symbolic protest in Pehowa and demanded action against the officials and rice millers involved in the paddy scam.

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The farmers raised slogans in support of their demands outside the Pehowa SDM office and also submitted a memorandum to Pehowa SDM Anil Kumar.

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Pehowa BKU spokesperson Prince Waraich, who led the demonstration, said, “The union has been holding protests against the paddy scam in Pehowa. Recently, three audio clips went viral on social media in which ricer millers can be heard about collecting money for the team coming for physical verifications of the rice mills. Besides this, financial details of an association have also gone viral on social media, in which names of people and departments have been mentioned to whom money was given. All these things are indicating towards a major scam.”

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“Action should also be taken against the officials of the government agencies who have allotted paddy to rice millers who are not eligible under the milling policy. Paddy has been allotted without verifying the milling capacity and infrastructure of the rice millers,” he added.

The farmers have demanded that the investigation of the two FIRs registered against the rice millers should be conducted by an IPS officer. The physical verification of rice mills under the monitoring of Deputy Commissioner, and the forensic examination of the audio clips.

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“Rice meant for PDS, brought from other states, will be delivered to the government by the defaulting rice millers. We also demand that the government should hand over the inquiry of entire paddy scam to the CBI. The SDM has assured the farmers that a fair investigation will be conducted,” Prince said.

To a query, he said “People who have been claiming that the audios were fabricated should file a complaint and let the police investigate. If the audio clips are fabricated and created with AI, then why are the rice millers worried and not submitting a complaint. We are confident that the police will investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the people involved in the paddy scam.”