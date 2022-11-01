Paddy scamsters use scooter, car numbers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 31

After the surfacing of an alleged paddy procurement scam in the Jundla grain market following raids by the CM’s flying squad, the Karnal police have found shocking negligence at the time of issuing outgoing gate passes to vehicles for the delivery of paddy for custom-milled rice (CMR) to various rice mills.

The scam The numbers of three trailer trucks were used showing 80 rounds of delivery of paddy to various rice mills

When the police contacted owners of these trucks, they denied the use of their vehicles for paddy delivery

The police investigation revealed that the numbers of a scooter, car and tractor were used for multiple rounds of delivery of paddy to various rice mills. According to sources, only vehicles of transporters can be used for the delivery of paddy to the mills. The numbers of the vehicles provided by the transporters are used on the outgoing gate passes. Besides, the numbers of three trailer trucks were used showing 80 rounds of delivery of paddy to various rice mills, revealed the police investigation. Interestingly, when the police contacted the owners of these trucks, they denied the use of their vehicles for the delivery of paddy. “We are investigating the case from all angles. So far, we have found several discrepancies regarding the issuance of gate passes. The numbers of a scooter, car, tractor and trailer trucks were used for outgoing gate passes,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Karnal. “We have recorded the statements of the owners of three trailer trucks who said their vehicles were not used for the delivery of paddy,” the SP said.

Besides, the investigation also revealed that 24 outgoing gate passes were issued for a tractor, which was not used in the delivery of paddy, while 15 gate passes were issued on the number of a scooter and 23 on the number of a car, said the SP. The issue of “fake gate passes” being issued in various grain markets of the district for proxy procurement was highlighted in these columns on October 9, prompting the authorities to take action.

A team of the CM’s flying squad inspected the Jundla grain market and various mills. It found a shortfall of 66,834 quintals in paddy stock in three mills. Besides, a team of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board also conducted physical verification at another mill and found 13,095 quintals of paddy stock less than the actual procurement.

On a complaint of the flying squad, an FIR was registered against four mills — KM Foods, M/s Budh Ram Foods and Anand Foods in Jundla, and Hansraj Industries in Karnal. “The police have arrested one of the suspects, Ishwar Dayal of Bank Colony, and raids are being conducted to nail the others,” said the SP.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said they would get the vehicle numbers checked randomly from grain markets to determine such malpractices, if any. “I have asked for the verification of the vehicle numbers...,” said the DC.