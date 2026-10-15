Paddy soaked, mandis flooded as rain wreaks havoc in Fatehabad

Unseasonal rain lashed Fatehabad district early Wednesday, bringing relief to farmers preparing to sow wheat and mustard but spelling trouble for paddy harvesting, threshing and procurement. Paddy heaps and bags lying in the open at grain markets were soaked, raising concerns over grain quality, procurement delays and possible losses to farmers and commission agents.

Jakhal recorded the highest rainfall at 36 mm, followed by Tohana at 17 mm, Fatehabad at 10 mm, Bhuna at 9 mm, Kulan at 6 mm, Bhattu Kalan at 5 mm and Ratia at 3 mm.

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In Bhuna, 9 mm of rain exposed shortcomings in arrangements to protect paddy at the grain market. Hundreds of quintals of paddy lying in the open were drenched as rainwater accumulated beneath the heaps and on the sheets spread underneath them.

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Labourers struggled to drain the trapped water to prevent further damage. Despite assurances of polythene sheets and other protective measures, large quantities of paddy remained exposed to the rain, triggering concerns over the adequacy of storage and protection facilities.

The farmers fear that increased moisture could complicate procurement at government and private purchase centres and affect the grain’s quality and lustre.

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Jakhal, which received 36 mm of rainfall, bore the brunt of the downpour. Water accumulated in the main grain market, disrupting paddy procurement and lifting operations. Waterlogging also affected shops in lower sections of the mandi and several low-lying residential colonies.

Despite efforts to cover paddy heaps with tarpaulins, stagnant water heightened the risk of crop damage. The traders and commission agents also feared losses to stored goods, gunny bags and important documents as water entered shops. The waterlogged streets disrupted movement, while reports of water entering homes added to residents’ woes.

Farmers seek special girdawari compensation

Jaggi Mahal, a state-level member of Pagri Sambhal Jatta, urged the Haryana government and district administration to conduct a special girdawari to assess losses in affected fields and grain markets and provide compensation to those impacted.

Moisture boost for rabi crops

While the rain has improved soil moisture and may create favourable conditions for the upcoming wheat and mustard sowing season, standing paddy and harvested produce remain vulnerable. Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to cover harvested paddy with tarpaulins and begin sowing the next crops only when soil moisture conditions are suitable.