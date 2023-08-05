Padma awardees to get Rs 10K honorarium

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

The Cabinet also approved the Haryana Gaurav Samman Scheme, 2023, for Padma awardees. Under the scheme, eligible Padma awardees will get an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for life. To be eligible, the person should be a citizen of India and a resident of Haryana.

The Cabinet has also accorded approval to amendments to the Market Development Assistance (MDA) Scheme notified under Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP)-2020. Now, the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) shall be provided with boarding charges of up to Rs 50,000 for participating in international fairs and Rs 25,000 for national fairs.

In the previous scheme, reimbursement of boarding for the international exhibition and the maximum capping for the national exhibition was not specified.

The Cabinet also framed rules under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019. These rules shall be called Haryana Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2023, which provides that unregulated deposits shall be banned and no deposit taker, directly or indirectly, promote, operate, issue any advertisement soliciting participation or enrolment in or accept deposits in pursuance of an Unregulated

Deposit Scheme.