Padma Shri conferred on Sirsa social worker

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 22

Gurvinder Singh, a 52-year-old disabled social worker from Sirsa, was among 132 individuals honoured with Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The award, announced on January 25, recognises Gurvinder Singh’s exceptional contributions and dedication to social welfare. Through his unwavering dedication, he established the Bal Gopal Dham to provide care and nourishment to 300 children. He has also provided free ambulance services to over 4,000 persons, including accident victims.

Gurvinder Singh started Bhai Kanhaiya Manav Sewa Trust in 2005 when he was 27 years old. He saw volunteers helping people at a hospital in Ludhiana, where he was also being treated after a road accident, which left him paralysed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair. He devoted his life to helping the homeless, the disabled, the poor, and those hurt in accidents.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa