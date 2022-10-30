Padma Shri Dr JB Goyal dies

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 29

Padma Shri awardee Dr JB Goyal, former Professor in the Hindi Department and ex-Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Languages, Kurukshetra University, passed away on Friday. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in November last year. He was unwell for several days.

Prof Goyal was a UGC Emeritus Fellow who had more than 30 books and 200 research papers to his credit in national and international journals. He had done an important and original research work on Sikh literature that existed between 16th and 19th century.