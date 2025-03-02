DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Paid holiday for voters on March 2, 9

Paid holiday for voters on March 2, 9

The Haryana Government has declared a paid holiday on March 2 (Sunday) for registered voters in areas where elections for Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees will be held. According to a notification issued by the Human Resources Department,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:38 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Haryana Government has declared a paid holiday on March 2 (Sunday) for registered voters in areas where elections for Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees will be held.

According to a notification issued by the Human Resources Department, the holiday applies to all Haryana Government offices, boards/corporations and educational institutions under Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

On March 2, polling will take place for the general election of mayors and members of all wards of seven Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees and by-elections for two mayoral seats in Ambala and Sonepat. Additionally, bypolls will be held for three president seats in Municipal Council Sohna (Gurugram), Municipal Committee Assandh (Karnal) and Municipal Committee Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

Advertisement

The notification also declared March 9 (Sunday) as a paid holiday for polling in the Panipat Municipal Corporation. The move aims to facilitate voter participation in local body elections across the state.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper