Paid holiday for voters on March 2, 9

The Haryana Government has declared a paid holiday on March 2 (Sunday) for registered voters in areas where elections for Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees will be held.

According to a notification issued by the Human Resources Department, the holiday applies to all Haryana Government offices, boards/corporations and educational institutions under Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

On March 2, polling will take place for the general election of mayors and members of all wards of seven Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees and by-elections for two mayoral seats in Ambala and Sonepat. Additionally, bypolls will be held for three president seats in Municipal Council Sohna (Gurugram), Municipal Committee Assandh (Karnal) and Municipal Committee Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

The notification also declared March 9 (Sunday) as a paid holiday for polling in the Panipat Municipal Corporation. The move aims to facilitate voter participation in local body elections across the state.