Home / Haryana / Paid money for Assembly poll ticket for wife: Cong leader’s husband

Paid money for Assembly poll ticket for wife: Cong leader’s husband

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. iStock.
Allegations of a “cash-for-ticket” deal have triggered a political controversy in Haryana after the husband of a former Haryana Mahila Congress general secretary claimed that he paid money to senior Congress leaders in return for an Assembly election ticket for his wife.

The claims surfaced publicly through statements and alleged WhatsApp chats, prompting the BJP to accuse the Congress leadership of corruption.

Gaurav Kumar, the complainant, said he had evidence to support his allegation and warned the Congress leadership that he would expose what he described as irregularities within the party. Referring to the alleged chats, Kumar said the conversations showed that money had been taken. He said he had named only a few leaders so far but maintained that several others were involved.

Kumar also issued a direct challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he was prepared to reveal what he described as the “reality” inside the party. According to him, the situation suggested either senior leaders were acting without the knowledge of the top leadership or the actions were being carried out with approval.

The controversy deepened after Kumar’s wife, a former office-bearer in the Haryana Mahila Congress, said she had already submitted her resignation from the post nearly two weeks ago, though it had not yet been accepted.

She said her family had a long association with the Congress and had supported the party for decades. Identifying herself as belonging to the Dalit community and the daughter of a martyr, she alleged that despite years of loyalty and financial contributions to the party, they were given assurances that never materialised.

She said the family had invested large sums in the party but received nothing in return and accused the party leadership of misleading them.

The BJP had seized on the controversy with party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari earlier claiming that Kumar had released WhatsApp chats involving personal assistants of senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Bhandari described the alleged chats as preliminary evidence pointing to corruption involving the Gandhi family.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi last week, Bhandari had said the disclosures indicated that money was allegedly demanded from the couple in exchange for a ticket from the Bawal Assembly constituency. He alleged that the amount sought was around Rs 7 crore.

