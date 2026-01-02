Pak espionage and terror funding case: Eighth arrest made from Punjab

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), Nuh, has arrested Sandeep alias Sunny, 22, from Sangrur, Punjab, in connection with the Pakistani espionage and terror funding case in the Mewat region. Sunny is alleged to have received Rs 50,000 from Rizwan, a young lawyer and main accused, which is linked to a foreign drug network through hawala.

According to police, Sunny was in direct contact with foreign drug dealers and had close ties with Rizwan. The SIT discovered a transfer of Rs 50,000 from Rizwan's bank account to Sunny. Sunny's family is allegedly involved in the drug trade, with his brother facing two cases and Sunny himself facing three NDPS Act cases. His mother has six NDPS cases registered against her.

The network of accused is linked to foreign nationals, where drug proceeds are transacted through hawala channels.

Rizwan was also involved in anti-national activities. So far, eight accused have been arrested in this case, which began with Rizwan's arrest on November 26 for funding anti-national activities through hawala channels.

"A thorough investigation is underway, which is expected to expose the entire network of Pakistani links and drug-terror funding. New links are constantly being added to the investigation," said DSP Abhimanyu Lohan, head of the SIT.