Pak national held in Ambala repatriated

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 27

Pakistan national Ali Murtaza Asghar, who faced a trial for allegedly violating Foreigners Act and was acquitted in July last year, finally reached his country on Saturday. The Ambala police escorted him and he was repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.

Ali Murtaza, a software engineer from Karachi, had a visitor’s visa when he was arrested by the CIA-II staff of Ambala police and booked under the provisions of Officials Secrets Act and Foreigners Act on August 14, 2019.

The public prosecutor had contended that Ali was arrested on the suspicion of having come to India to collect information to supply to ISI Pakistan. The sanction for prosecution of the accused for having committed offences punishable under the Official Secrets Act wasn’t granted by the authority concerned and therefore, the accused was discharged.

The assistant public prosecutor had submitted that the accused was not having visa for Ambala and therefore his entry and stay in Ambala was in violation of Section 14 of Foreigners Act.

However, SK Maken, counsel for the accused, had argued that the accused was not apprehended but was picked up from his berth on Golden Temple Mail (train) on August 14 at Ambala Cantonment railway station. He was arrested only because of him being a Pakistan national.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Amberdeep Singh had acquitted him in July last year. —