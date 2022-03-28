Pak national held in Ambala repatriated

Ambala, March 27
Pakistan national Ali Murtaza Asghar, who faced a trial for allegedly violating Foreigners Act and was acquitted in July last year, finally reached his country on Saturday. The Ambala police escorted him and he was repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.
Ali Murtaza, a software engineer from Karachi, had a visitor’s visa when he was arrested by the CIA-II staff of Ambala police and booked under the provisions of Officials Secrets Act and Foreigners Act on August 14, 2019.
The public prosecutor had contended that Ali was arrested on the suspicion of having come to India to collect information to supply to ISI Pakistan. The sanction for prosecution of the accused for having committed offences punishable under the Official Secrets Act wasn’t granted by the authority concerned and therefore, the accused was discharged.
The assistant public prosecutor had submitted that the accused was not having visa for Ambala and therefore his entry and stay in Ambala was in violation of Section 14 of Foreigners Act.
However, SK Maken, counsel for the accused, had argued that the accused was not apprehended but was picked up from his berth on Golden Temple Mail (train) on August 14 at Ambala Cantonment railway station. He was arrested only because of him being a Pakistan national.
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Amberdeep Singh had acquitted him in July last year. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target