Pakistan spy ring: Nuh under national security scanner

Nuh, the Meo Muslim-dominated district in Haryana’s Mewat region, has once again hit the headlines—this time for national security concerns.

The district has come under the surveillance of central investigative agencies following arrests in Pakistan-linked spy network and flourishing pro-Pakistan YouTube industry.

What triggered national agencies' interest in Nuh?

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, national agencies intensified their probe into espionage activities across India. The crackdown led to the arrest of 12 individuals from Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. While Haryanvi YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra made headlines, it was the arrest of two men from Nuh that raised serious red flags for the authorities.

Who are the two spies arrested from Nuh?

One of the accused is Armaan, a 26-year-old from Nuh, was arrested alongside Malhotra for allegedly sharing sensitive information about the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan. Police recovered conversations, photographs, and videos that had been sent to Pakistani numbers from his phone.

Shortly after, Mohammad Tarif, a quack from Tauru block, was also arrested. Tarif allegedly passed on classified information about Indian military activities to two Pakistan High Commission employees in Delhi, using WhatsApp. His confessional video later went viral.

What is the role of Pakistan High Commission employees in espionage?

The arrest of two alleged spies in Nuh has brought to light the role of Pakistan High Commission employees in recruiting local residents as part of an espionage network. Many in the Meo Muslim-dominated Nuh district have family ties in Pakistan, particularly in villages near the Attari border, and frequently travel there multiple times a year.

According to ongoing interrogations, the accused were allegedly approached during visa interviews, where officials promised expedited visa approvals and financial incentives in exchange for Indian SIM cards and sensitive military information. One of the accused, Mohammad Tarif, revealed that a visa officer assured him help in securing a visa and making money if he cooperated. Both accused were reportedly instructed to recruit others from the region who wished to travel to Pakistan.

The Nuh police have booked two Pakistan High Commission officials, and an investigation is underway. Central agencies believe the case points to a larger spy network, prompting them to place the entire Nuh region under heightened surveillance.

Why are YouTubers under the scanner?

After the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra, who was found to be producing pro-Pakistan content on YouTube, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini has ordered a comprehensive review of all YouTube channels based in the state. He directed that such content be identified and permanently taken down.

Nuh, which reportedly has the highest number of YouTubers in Haryana, has become the focal point of this crackdown. Acting on the CM’s directive, central agencies and local police have begun scrutinising popular YouTube channels from the district suspected of sharing or promoting pro-Pakistan narratives. In response, many YouTubers have deactivated their channels, and some have reportedly fled to Rajasthan to avoid investigation and possible arrest.