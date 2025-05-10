Pakistani missile intercepted in Sirsa, debris lands in two Sirsa villages

An explosion was heard in some parts of Sirsa district as a missile launched by Pakistan was reportedly intercepted by the Indian Defence system, resulting in crash-landing of its portions in Firozabad and Khaja Khera villages of Rania block in Sirsa district past Friday midnight. The incident has prompted heightened activity from the Indian Air Force and the police in the region. Villagers started gathering at the sites early morning after which the Defence and local authorities, too, arrived and took away the debris.

Speaking to The Tribune, former sarpanch of Firozabad village Paramjit Singh informed that the missile landed approximately 1.5 km away from the residential area of the village. "Though there are some dhanis (small hamlets) located a few hundred meters from the impact site, there has been no loss of life or property," he said.

Singh added that a portion of the missile crashed in the fields belonging to Kundan Lal in their village, while another part is believed to have landed in Arya Nagar and Khaja Khera villages. He said that their village is located in Rania block, about 150 km from the Pakistan border.“A number of villagers gathered at the site,” he said. “We are on alert but not in shock or terror due to the strike in the village.”

Officials at the site refused to comment on the incident, stating that it was now part of an investigation. The two sites are about 16 km apart, say sources.

The officials said that in view of the possible threat, alerts were issued in both Sirsa and Hisar. Notably, both districts of Haryana are crucial from the Defence point of view as Sirsa has the Air Force base while Hisar has the Army Cantonment.