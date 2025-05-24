Noman Ilahi, who was arrested on charges of espionage for terror organisations in Pakistan, will be produced in court on Saturday after the completion of his four-days police remand, officials said.

Ilahi, a resident of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, was arrested by the CIA-1 unit of Panipat police from Flora Chowk in the Sector 29 Industrial Area on May 13.

According to the police, Ilahi was allegedly supplying secret and sensitive information of the Indian Army’s movement to his Pakistani handlers through social media apps during ‘Operation Sindoor’. During the investigation, it was also discovered that Ilahi was in touch with Iqbal Kana, a most-wanted fugitive from Kairana, who was running a spy network from Pakistan.

The police took Ilahi to his residence in Kairana, where a search led to the recovery of six passports, including his own. Notably, his passport had expired in 2010, but records show that he travelled to Pakistan in 2017.

He was on the police remand since he was arrested.

Ilahi's latest four-day remand, granted after his initial seven-day custody ended on Tuesday, is set to conclude today. He will be presented before the court for further legal proceedings.

