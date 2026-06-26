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Home / Haryana / Pali Dham in Mahendragarh eyes world record with 1,100-metre-long saffron flag procession

Pali Dham in Mahendragarh eyes world record with 1,100-metre-long saffron flag procession

Thousands of devotees participate in 7-km Nirjala Ekadashi yatra; organisers plan to approach Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Records

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 07:09 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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A view of the flag procession organised by Pali Dham in Mahendragarh district on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. Tribune photo
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Pali Dham in Mahendragarh district is eyeing a world record for a grand flag procession organised in memory of Baba Jairam Das on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi.

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The procession commenced from Balaji Temple at Rao Tularam Chowk and culminated at Baba Jairam Das Dham in Pali village. Thousands of devotees participated in the yatra.

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Residents of Sisoth, Palri, Bagdana and other neighbouring villages welcomed the devotees with refreshments throughout the route.

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The highlight of the yatra was a 1,100-metre-long saffron flag, collectively carried on the shoulders of devotees along the 7-km route.

The devotees raised chants of “Balaji Maharaj Ki Jai” and “Baba Jairamdas Ji Maharaj Ki Jai” during the yatra.

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Mahant Shaktinath was the chief guest at the event, which was also attended by Mahendragarh MLA Kanwar Singh Yadav and prominent social figures from the area.

Deshraj Fauji, Sarpanch of Pali village and convenor of the event, said the procession reflected a blend of religious faith, social harmony and cultural pride.

He said an application for recording the event as a world record has been submitted to the Limca Book of Records, and the organising committee has also received official communication in this regard.

“The supporting evidence and documentation, including scientific measurement of the flag, participant registration records, and drone and HD video recordings carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, will be submitted soon,” he said.

He added that an application would also be submitted to the Guinness World Records for consideration.

The organising committee expressed gratitude to devotees, volunteers, administrative officials, the Police Department, Health Department, Fire Services, ambulance teams, the Public Health Engineering Department, donors and social organisations for their support.

The committee expressed hope that the event would strengthen the identity and recognition of Pali Dham at both national and international levels.

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