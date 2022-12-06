Palwal coop sugar mill resumes ops

Palwal, December 5
Bringing relief to growers of four districts in the region, the state cooperative sugar mill here resumed the cane-crushing operations last night.
The two-day-long dharna organised by the SKM also ended here today.
Revealing that the mill became operational last night after the repair of the technical snag that developed as soon as it was formally declared functional for the season on December 2, an official said the cane crushing had been going on at full scale.
“The mill has crushed around 17,000 quintals of cane since last night. It’s functioning smoothly now. Efforts are on to ensure that the mill is able to achieve its target of crushing 36 lakh quintals this season and its daily capacity of 22,000 quintals,” said Shashi Vasundhara, MC, sugar mill.
