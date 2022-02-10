Palwal fields inundated, farmers worried

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, February 9

With rainwater still present in hundreds of acres of agricultural land in the district, farmers of several villages are worried as standing crops have either been damaged or face similar fate.

Meanwhile, a demand for immediate survey of the loss and relief to the affected farmers has been taken up under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

A perennial problem: experts Waterlogging has become a perennial problem here. The water consumption capacity of the land in 10,000 acres has become minimal or has been lost completely, affecting cropping in the area. —Agriculture experts

Water up to 1.5 feet has been standing in the fields of around 20 villages in the vicinity of the Gonchhi drain or in low-lying areas in the district for the past about two months.

Claiming that the recent rains had also increased the problem, Uday Singh, sarpanch, Ferozpur Rajput village, said dewatering from the affected areas had been missing as no measures had been taken up to tackle the problem.

In a memorandum submitted to the district administration recently, a spokesperson of the SKM said more than 5,000 acres had become the victim of acute waterlogging in the villages like Gahlab, Reedka, Ferozpur Rajput, Kalsara, Janoli, Alawalpur, Kishanpur, Bhamrola Badoli, Devli, Mandkol, Badram, Batta,Lulwari, Dhatir, Alika and Rahimpur villages.

Alleging that no girdawari or assessment of loss to the crops had been ordered so far, Rajkumar Ohlyan, Member, Block Samiti, said the delay had left the farmers worried as the loss could be up to Rs 30,000 per acre. Standing crops of wheat, mustard and sugarcane had been left damaged, it was claimed.

Admitting problem in the low-lying villages, an official of the Agriculture department said dewatering was taken up by the Irrigation department.

Pumps had been installed or were operational in some of the affected areas, said an official of the Irrigation Department (mechanical) in the district. The district has a total of about 70,000 hectares of agriculture area, it was reported.