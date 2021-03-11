Palwal: 'Harassed' on way to school, 2 sisters stop attending classes

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 1

Two minor girls from a village in Hathin subdivision have stopped attending school after allegedly facing harassment and molestation by some eve-teasers on the way.

The mother of the victims has lodged a police complaint. But no arrests have been made so far.

The mother alleged Habbi, Akram, Yusuf and Azhar, alias Azaharuddin had been harassing her two daughters on their way to the school and back home for days. She told the police that the youths had not only been passing lewd comments, but were harassing and molesting them by making videos. “They have also been issuing threats to kill my family after we confronted them recently. So, I decided not to send my daughters to the school.”

Citing threat to family, she has sought security and action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Renu Devi, incharge, women police station, said a case had been registered against the four accused and a hunt had been launched to arrest them.

SP Rajesh Duggal, however, said the matter was in his notice and a probe was underway in this regard.