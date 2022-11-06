Palwal: Man carrying Rs 50,000 reward arrested

Palwal, November 5
The police arrested an alleged criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head on Thursday. He was later sent to a two-day police remand. The accused, identified as Amit, hailing from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh (UP), was wanted in a murder case registered in 2019 and the incident took place in Lohagarh village.
The accused had opened fire on Jagat Singh, resulting in his death. It is claimed that Amit and one of his accomplices Kuldeep, had done a police uniform at the time of murder. Absconding since the incident, the accused were found to be involved in at least 23 cases of crime, including murder, attempt to murder and possession of illicit weapons.
The UP police had already detained him under the Gangsters and Goonda Acts, and the Haryana DGP announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on him in 2020.
