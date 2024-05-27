Palwal police book two for using phones while voting

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 26

The police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly using mobile phones during the polling process on Saturday.

The first incident was reported from a polling booth set up at a private school in Hodal town, where an unidentified youth was found making a video of him casting his vote. He also uploaded this video on social media, according to a police official.

He said possessing or using mobile phone within 100 metres of the polling booth had been banned by the department. He said a case under the relevant section has been booked against the unidentified accused.

In another case, a person, identified as Jaswant Panwar, a resident of Pelak village of the district, also uploaded a video of him casting his vote at the EVM at booth no. 128 on Facebook on the same day.

It is revealed that a case under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, has been registered at the Chandhut village police station in the district. However, no arrest has been made in this direction so far.

